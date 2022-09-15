The Greenville City Council on Tuesday made a number of last-minute adjustments to the fiscal 2022-23 budget by shaving the proposed tax rate, bumping up planned employee raises and agreeing to finance $3 million in new capital spending.
In addition, councilmembers settled on a plan to boost water and sewer rates as the city looks to keep pace with higher operational and financing costs for water utilities.
In a unanimous vote, the council adopted a tax rate of 56.9 cents per $100, slightly less than the 57.89 cents proposed by the city’s administration. The rate is above the city’s No New Revenue rate of 51.72 cents but below 60.63 cents, a rate that could trigger a rollback election.
The council removed $3 million worth of capital expenses from the budget and agreed to finance the costs through certificates of obligation over 20 or 30 years. The approved budget also gives a 2% across-the-board pay raise to all non-civil service employees, who also stand to gain up to 5% more through merit-based raises. The city’s police and firefighters, who fall under civil service requirements, will receive 5% raises.
Mayor Jerry Ransom said the current council and previous councils have focused on keeping the city’s tax rate as low as reasonable. The city’s tax rate has been reduced 11 cents over the past five years, Ransom said, adding that the council also has absorbed about 9 cents in would be tax increases for citizen-approved street bonds. He calculates the city council actually has saved taxpayers about 20 cents on the tax rate. In total, taxes have increased about $75 in two years for a home valued at $100,000, according to Ransom.
“Greenville is growing, and like any growing business, growth consumes cash. In addition, Greenville has infrastructure that has not been maintained for the past 40 or 50 years. We’re trying to catch up, and we haven’t always built infrastructure that lasts,” said Ransom.
One of the city’s goals is to build infrastructure with greater sustainability. “But that
requires investments in infrastructure that in turn consumes cash,” he explained. “It is financially challenging to balance growth while upgrading and catching up on existing infrastructure that has not been consistently maintained over many years.”
In addition, the city is focused on keeping its salaries competitive in the face of inflation and the challenge of finding and keeping competent workers, Ransom said.
In regard to water and sewer rates, the council approved a rate structure that will raise an average homeowner’s combined water and sewer monthly charge from $62.93 to $81.50. The new rate, based on 5,000 gallons of usage through a 3/4-inch line, arises from a study performed by NewGen Strategies and Solutions. The new rates are slated to go into effect next month. Under the current structure, Greenville customers now pay the cheapest rates among 23 comparable North Texas cities. According to an analysis by NewGen, the current rate structure is insufficient for keeping up with the city’s utility revenue requirements.
Another feature of the approved budget is a cost-of-living adjustment for the city’s 330 retirees. The average retiree will see a $76.73 monthly increase in their city pension. This is the first cost-of-living adjustment for city retirees since 2009. The increase will cost the city’s general fund about $402,000, or $650,000 when spread across all city funds, according to city administrators.
Because of soaring valuations, many Greenville taxpayers are still likely to see an increase in their property taxes despite a tax rate reduction of almost 2 cents. The city, however, took some of the sting out of the tax increase in June when it granted an additional homestead exemption for city homeowners. The new exemption – which amounts to 10% of appraised value but no less than $5,000, will cost the city roughly $533,000 this year in lost revenue and benefit about 4,500 homeowners, according to Ransom.
