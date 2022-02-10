The Greenville City Council on Tuesday gave the green light to spend about $50,000 in police contraband seizure money to construct a new storage building for a special police vehicle, a command post and other department material.
Acting Chief William Cole told the council that the department’s former storage building, which stands adjacent to the site of the old police department at 1702 Wesley St., will be demolished with the development of a new city park.
When the police department acquired its tactical transport vehicle, it continued to use the old storage building to keep the expensive tactical vehicle covered from the elements, according to Cole. The vehicle currently is stored in the 3000 block of Wesley St.
Cole proposed using roughly $50,000 in police seizure funds to construct a new 42-by-50-foot building, one with a 30-year life expectancy able to withstand 115 mph winds. The building would be insulated and have electricity but would not be climate controlled, according to Cole.
City Attorney Daniel Ray told the council that the seizure funds intended to pay for the building are free and clear to spend.
“The money that’s in there has been in there a while,” he said. “This isn’t a situation where there’s a drug interdiction and they get a million dollars from a suitcase and we immediately go spend it. There are waiting periods for that, but this money has long exceeded those waiting periods.”
Also Tuesday, the board conducted a public hearing but took no action on a proposed strategic partnership agreement with the Walton Development. Action on the proposal is expected within the next several weeks.
Nobody spoke during the public hearing in regard to the development. The 6,700-acre planned Walton Development consists now of Municipal Utility District 1 and Municipal Utility District 1a. It contains a several hundred acre carve out for a proposed solar farm associated with a concern called Pink Solar.
The proposed agreement would give future city councils the right to annex the property at their discretion.
The council also voted unanimously to contract with Tri-Con Services Inc. at a cost of $1.47 million to make repairs to Trader Road.
According to Public Works Director Press Tomkins, the money will cover repairs to the road as well as correct drainage problems. Several stretches of the road are failing and need to be repaired as a matter of public safety. The funds will come from a lawsuit settlement, according to Tompkins.
The council Tuesday also voted to divvy up $50,000 in hotel occupancy tax proceeds to the following organizations as a way to promote tourism in the city:
-Audie Murphy/American Cotton Museum: $20,000;
-Greenville Entertainment Series: $6,100;
-Dallas Symphony Orchestra: $9,400;
-U.S. Police Canine Assoc.: $3,000;
-Rotary Club of Greenville: $5,000;
-Longhorn Arena Events: $6,500.
