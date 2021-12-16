Housing development keeps humming along in Greenville as the city council Tuesday unanimously approved zoning changes that will allow for roughly 600 more single-family units in the city.
In 2021, Greenville added about 450 newly constructed houses, according to Mayor Jerry Ransom, who called ongoing growth in Greenville “amazing.” The city’s population grew by nearly 13% from 2010 to 2020, according to the Census Bureau.
Recognizing that appraised values are catching up to market values, Ransom noted that over the past five years, the city council has worked hard to bring down the city’s tax rate by 11 cents. Further, Greenville’s residential electricity customers pay 2 cents less than the average of other cities in North Texas, Ransom said.
After public hearing that drew no opposition, the council vote unanimously to approve three zoning changes to accommodate new housing projects.
The largest project, which is being developed by Wildcatter Realty Advisors, calls for constructing 445 new homes on 122 acres of unused land at the 5800 block of Wesley Street behind the Tractor Supply store. As part of the project, the developer will have to bring in water, sewer and new streets. Besides houses, plans call for a public park, an amenity center, a disc golf course and a regional trail system. Zoning was changed from agricultural to single-family 3.
A companion project being developed by Wildcatters involves building 96 houses on a 36-acre tract with an address of 3910 Coyote Crossing. That tract, too, was changed from agricultural to single-family.
Rezoning was approved for a planned third project 14.6 acres at 5201 Joe Ramsey Blvd. being developed by David Tucker. This development project would add 61 new homes to Greenville.
