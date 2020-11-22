On Tuesday, the Greenville City Council gave the local fire and police departments permission to purchase six drones (and equipment related to the drones) using a combined $33,000-worth of seizure funds as well as money from the Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System (TIFMAS).
In their proposals for the drones, the Greenville Police Department requested to use $18,000 in funds acquired through asset forfeitures and the Greenville Fire Department asked to allocate $15,000 in TIFMAS funds.
At Tuesday’s city council meeting, Greenville Fire Chief Jeremy Powell explained that the added aerial capability would give firefighters improved visibility when dealing with fires in multi-story buildings and for fires that cover a large area, like grass fires. He also noted that the drones’ night vision capabilities would help spot people who need to be rescued or aid the police in locating suspects who may be hiding.
The increased imaging capabilities raised questions about procedural safeguards to protect privacy.
“Invading peoples’ privacy is never the intent, but I’m just wondering what safeguards are in place,” Councilman Brent Money commented.
Deputy Fire Chief Jordan Stogsdill then assured that if a resident were to see a drone “from their backyard,” and have concerns about a potential violation of their privacy, that they could request a record of the metadata from the drone, which is supposed to detail its location, altitude, direction it was facing, and if its camera was on or off.
As the discussion continued, a member of the Greenville community raised ethical concerns about the use of funds from asset forfeitures for the purchase of drones for the police department.
“If we’re going to keep state seizure funds, then I think we should use them in ways that provide resources that will prevent crime in the community rather than drones,” Dr. Katie Mead said. “I have no problem with the fire department having them, but I have massive trust issues with the police department in general, not just in Greenville.
“Seizure money should be used to provide resources because lack of resources is what leads to crime, not lack of drones,” Mead re-asserted in closing.
After the discussion, the council unanimously authorized the purchase of the drones and related equipment.
The drones are anticipated to have a three-year lifespan, Powell said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.