The Greenville City Council voted Tuesday to approve a conditional use permit for a proposed travel center on the east edge of Greenville.
There were questions raised during a public hearing prior to the vote about the Roadster Travel Center, proposed for 3000 Interstate 30 East, next to the Lamar Street overpass.
John Reed said the facility would be built near his home and believed travel centers and/or truck stops are believed to bring additional criminal activity.
“I don’t think any of you want this within 800 yards of the primary residence where you live,” he said, warning of the potential for human trafficking, threats of storm water runoff and dangers of trucks entering and exiting the interstate at the location.
“I just think we need to do a little bit more due diligence.” Reed said.
Other speakers also mentioned issues such as flooding in the area of Wolf Creek, which runs along the back side of the property.
In response, Jim Bowie, who was the engineer associated with the project, said many of the items addressed during the hearing had already been taken care of during the planning process.
“This will be a very nice facility,” Bowie said, noting the owner of the company already is operating 19 other centers across Texas and was intending to work closely with local and area law enforcement.
“The last thing this developer wants is any type of illegal activity on this site,” Bowie said.
He admitted that approaching the location via the overpass at the posted speed along the service road was a concern.
The council voted 6-1, with Kristen Washington against, to approve the permit
The new center would require the tearing down of an existing business and include a convenience store in the middle, a new International House of Pancakes (IHOP) on one side and a new Sonic Drive-In at the other end.
The Planning and Zoning Commission conducted a public hearing on the proposed CUP Oct. 18 and voted unanimously to recommend approval to the council.
