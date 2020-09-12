As Greenville continues to grow, new cemeteries and additions to existing ones will likely be needed. In fact there are already plans for an expansion to Eastmount Cemetery.
For this reason, the Greenville City Council approved updates to city ordinances related to municipally-owned cemeteries at their meeting on Tuesday.
The new rules only apply to new additions to the two existing city-owned cemeteries, Eastmount and Forest Park, and any new city-owned cemeteries that may be built in the future. The ordinances do not apply to privately owned cemeteries.
One of the changes approved by the council is requiring contractors doing work in the cemetery to have work permits and to have insurance, since the cemeteries have had instances where “headstones were knocked over by tractors” and other damage, Greenville Director of Parks and Recreation Brett Quarles said Tuesday.
Another factor that was taken into consideration with the changes was the soil and its properties, which result in several of the taller, heavier monuments leaning or sinking.
In view of this, the only headstones that will be permitted in the new section planned for Eastmount Cemetery, or any other city-owned cemetery in the future, will be the “flush mounted” (or flat) markers.
“Since they’re at ground level, they’re easier to maintain … and they don’t have all of that weight pulling them down,” Quarles said.
Another update to the cemetery rules was requiring people to only use the built-in vases (or other receptacles) on the markers for flowers and other decorations, so as not to interfere with mowing and other maintenance.
Finally, the new ordinances included the following burial-related fees:
• Digging License Fee - $100
• Burial License Fee - $100
• Lots for infants - $100 for residents or $150 for non-residents
• Paupers - Paid by the city
• All other lots - $1,500 for residents or $3,000 for non-residents.
