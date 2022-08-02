Could an automated water meter reading system be heading to Greenville?
The City Council last week approved submitting a grant application to the U.S. Department of Interior Bureau of Reclamation, which would help the city fund a new, fully automated water meter reading system.
Under the Bureau of Reclamation’s WaterSMART water and energy efficiency program, municipalities can apply for up to $1.25 million to defray the cost of replacing existing water meters with an automated system. Under terms of the grant, the city would have to match the amount received from the program.
Automated meter reading systems are becoming more and more common for utilities across the state and the nation. Such systems allow for more accurate and faster collection of water usage readings than the current manual method in which a person comes out and reads a customer’s meter. Some automated systems also have the ability to alert a customer or the utility to the presence of a leak.
In other infrastructure news, the council last week authorized a final payment of $603,945 to Tri-Con Services for Sayle Street reconstruction.
In May 2019, voters approved a $15 million bond issue for the reconstruction of Stonewall and Sayle streets. In May 2021, the council approved a $7.56 million contract with Tri-Con Services for the construction of Sayle Street.
Also last week, the council authorized a construction contract with Texas Bit of Irving for re-construction of the Graham Park parking lot and driveway. Over the last two years, the city has seen deterioration of the parking lot. The best course of action, Public Works Director Press Tompkins advised the council, is to do a complete reconstruction of the lot. The amount of the Texas Bit bid is for $178,233.
