n a bid to formulate a blue print for the revitalization of downtown Greenville, the city council last week approved spending $170,000 to bring aboard a professional planning and engineering consultant.
Peloton Land Solutions will work with the Downtown Vision 2022 steering committee to develop a master plan for the downtown. The steering committee was appointed by the city council in August 2021 to collaborate with stakeholders, such as property owners and businesses, on a vision for the city’s Historic Downtown District. The $170,000 expenditure will come from funds generated by Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone No. 1.
Revitalization of downtown Greenville has been a priority for Mayor Jerry Ransom.
Peloton intends to develop a “snapshot” of the current situation downtown as well as review and analyze downtown infrastructure and the cost of updating it.
According to its proposal, Peloton also will engage with the community to elicit feedback and create an interactive website to act as a community “engagement hub” for the master plan. The company will conduct online surveys and utilize other methods, such as interviews with stakeholders, to gauge public opinion and attract feedback. Peloton also intends to host interactive activities to encourage public engagement.
Among other services it intends to provide, the consultant will perform a parking analysis as well as offer streetscaping concepts and ideas for branding and marketing.
Ransom said he hopes to see a completed downtown plan by the end of the year.
