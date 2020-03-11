At a brief special meeting Thursday, the Greenville City Council voted in favor of changing a local ordinance so that GEUS can provide new services to utility customers who still have unpaid balances leftover on old accounts.
Before the change, the language of the city’s code of ordinances stated that services provided by the city would not “be furnished to any person who is delinquent in the payment of any bill” for those services.
This meant that customers’ remaining balances for city-provided services on old accounts had to be paid before new services could be provided.
The old ordinance restricted GEUS (Greenville’s municipally-owned utility company) from offering any kind of payment arrangements to their customers, such as installment plans toward the unpaid balance on their old account.
The amended ordinance the city council approved Thursday now says, “No service shall be furnished to any person who is delinquent in the payment of any bill for city-provided services furnished on the premises to which city-provided services are desired or to any other premises in the city unless an agreement for a payment plan is executed and approved by the Customer Service Manager.”
One of the main reasons why city staff is recommending the ordinance change is because it’s not too uncommon for former Greenville residents to want to return.
Then, the strain of having to pay off a delinquent account on top of other moving expenses can lead to a prospective resident attempting to put services in a family member’s name or simply choosing to move to a different city.
