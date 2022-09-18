The Greenville City Council approved funding for major community water projects as the city continues to experience commercial, industrial and residential growth.
The council Tuesday unanimously voted to allocate $300,000 to pay engineering firm Bartlett & West for its expertise in designing a new 12 million gallons per day water treatment plant that would have the ability to expand to 24 million gallons per day.
The city’s current treatment plant has the capacity to treat 14 million gallons per day, which the city says is insufficient to meet future demand.
In another water-related item, the council authorized increasing a purchase order to $700,000 for additional water meters and boxes from supplier Core & Main. The council earlier approved the purchase of meters and boxes for new properties in the city.
In addition, the council approved a $185,000 bid with MESA Contracting LLC for a stormwater discharge piping project at the water treatment plant.
Finally, the council renewed the contract of City Attorney Daniel Ray.
