The Greenville City Council on Tuesday unanimously agreed to purchase a TruNarc Handheld Narcotics Analyzer for the police department as well as equipment related to its communications center upgrade.
The purchase of the TruNarc analyzer will give Greenville Police Department a method to safely test suspected narcotics instead of having to drive the material to the Department of Public Safety lab in Tyler.
The TruNarc can be used to test for 498 substances without removing them from their packaging, and the results are admissible in court, according to the police department. The cost of the TruNarc is $31,804 and will be paid for through funds from the Governor’s Office.
Also, the council ok’d the purchase of $108,662 worth of equipment for updates that will coincide with replacement of the city’s radio communications system. The equipment to be purchased will replace dispatcher workstations, chairs, computers and ancillary equipment.
The purchase is expected to provide more efficient use of existing space, ergonomically improved workstations, custom setups for each dispatcher and an improved monitor array for more efficient workflow, according to the meeting agenda. The equipment will be purchased from ThermoFisher Scientific.
