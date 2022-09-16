Getting in and around downtown Greenville on Saturday will require some planning ahead, but the extra effort will be worth it as the city hosts the 26th annual Cotton Patch Challenge bike ride and the Lee Street Jamboree.
The Challenge includes seven routes, ranging from six- and 12-mile “family friendly” ones to advanced 61- and 74-mile treks. The ride will be followed by the Jamboree, which will feature a variety of vendors, food and musical entertainment.
The Cotton Patch Challenge will start at 8 a.m. by the Hunt County Courthouse, with check-in starting at 6:30 a.m. in front of Landon Winery. Participants can register the morning of the event and also ahead of time online at www.bikereg.com/cotton-patch-challenge.
The Lee Street Jamboree is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with vendors, live musical entertainment and a kids zone complete with bounce houses, face painting and other attractions on the corner of Lee and Wesley Street.
There will be ample parking, although some roads will be closed during the event and traffic will be detoured through some locations.
Additional information is available online at https://www.ci.greenville.tx.us/1265/Lee-Street-Jamboree.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.