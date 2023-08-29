Bright and early on Saturday, Sept. 16, hundreds of cyclists are expected to meet in Greenville and fill the square by the Hunt County Courthouse to begin the 27th annual Cotton Patch Challenge bike ride.
Boasting 10 different routes that range from six- and 12-mile “leisure” routes to advanced 76- and 100-mile treks, the Cotton Patch Challenge will start at 8 a.m. by the courthouse, with check-in starting at 6:30 a.m. in front of the Landon Winery. Participants can register the morning of the event and also ahead of time online at www.bikereg.com/cotton-patch-challenge-2023.
To show the riders proper hospitality, the routes will feature eight rest stops providing snacks, bottled water, music and the encouragement of cheer squads. Port-a-potties will also be situated throughout the course.
After completing their routes, cyclists will be offered complimentary refreshments when they return to the courthouse.
The Cotton Patch Challenge is a major fundraiser for the Rotary Club of Greenville, which provides support to multiple area non-profits, including: Women in Need, CASA, FISH, Hunt County Children’s Advocacy Center, Raffa Clinic, Community Seeds, Bras for the Cause, Hope Center, Remember for Me, The Salvation Army, Hunt County Pets Alive, DrugFree Greenville, Audie Murphy/American Cotton Museum, Bob Wills Fiddle Festival and Boy Scouts of America.
As has become an annual tradition in Greenville, the Cotton Patch Challenge will be preceded by the Lee Street Jamboree the night before.
Promising a music-filled night, downtown Greenville’s Fourth Annual Lee Street Jamboree is planned for Friday, Sept. 15.
The free, outdoor concert will feature music performed by Rockwall native Graycie York as well as by husband-and-wife duo Thompson Square, who are based out of Nashville.
York is scheduled to take the stage at 6:30 p.m. She released her first two singles, “Patsy Kind of Night” and “Forever,” as well as her debut EP, “Words to Say,” in 2020.
After York’s set, the Jamboree is to continue with Keifer and Shawna Thompson of Thompson Square at 8 p.m.
The duo is largely known for their 2010 multi-platinum single, “Are You Gonna Kiss Me Or Not,” and they have since won several ACM, ACA, CMA and CMT awards.
While the Jamboree is a free event, reserved seating closer to the stage is available for sponsors. Those who are interested in helping sponsor the concert can call the Greenville Convention and Visitors Bureau at (903) 457-3126.
