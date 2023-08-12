With music performed by singer/songwriter Lou Ann Price and a dinner catered by Occasions at Stone River, the Audie Murphy/American Cotton Museum is prepared to have its 17th Annual Heritage Dinner fundraiser on Saturday, Aug. 26 at the Fletcher Warren Civic Center.
With tickets for individuals costing $55 and tickets for groups of eight costing $385, the fundraising goal for the event is about $25,000-$30,000, museum executive director Susan Lanning said.
While the dinner is a general fundraiser for the Audie Murphy/American Cotton Museum, one of the its planned major projects is the installation of a large, outdoor permanent exhibit called “A Journey Through History.” The museum plans for the exhibit to eventually include 24 (6-foot by 10 1/2-foot) displays, mostly focusing on areas of local history that are otherwise underrepresented in the museum’s existing exhibits.
These focuses include various local ethnic community histories (Black, Hispanic, Jewish, etc.), the regional impact of major historical events (American Civil War, Reconstruction, segregation, Civil Rights Movement, etc.), and other factors that shaped the local economy (Blackland Prairie, industrialization, implementation of the highway system, etc.).
“The whole project will probably cost about $140,000-$150,000, but we should be ready to begin building half of it pretty soon,” Lanning said. “Right now, we’re making the difficult decision of which panels we'll do first and which ones we’ll hold off on until we can build the rest of it.”
The Heritage Dinner will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26 at Fletcher Warren Civic Center. In addition to live music, ranging from old school country to Southern rock, and dinner, the event will feature a silent auction for items that include a hunting blind, pieces of jewelry, dinner at Webb Hill, framed needlepoint pieces and a rocking chair.
The deadline for purchasing tickets for the Heritage Dinner is Tuesday Aug. 22. Those who would like to purchase tickets can do so by calling the Audie Murphy/American Cotton Museum at 903-450-4502.
