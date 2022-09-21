The next two weekends will be busy ones at the Audie Murphy/American Cotton Museum as the museum holds its annual Munzee hunt this coming Saturday and its annual Goofy Golf games on Saturday, Oct. 1.
Munzee is a smartphone-driven scavenger hunt game, somewhat similar in concept to Pokémon GO, in which participants will search for QR codes hidden on museum grounds or inside the museum to “capture the munzees” and collect points.
“Whether you are a casual player, an avid explorer or a hardcore competition enthusiast, Munzee helps you rediscover the world around you,” a letter sent out by the museum said.
Those who participate in the Munzee event Saturday will also get free admission into the museum. Funding for the event was provided through the City of Greenville's hotel/motel occupancy tax revenues.
The Munzee hunt will be held from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. this Saturday.
As for the Goofy Golf games the following weekend, it will consist of a miniature golf-like course that will involve tires, water hazards, toilet seats and other obstacles. Participants may also have to use unconventional golfing implements, such as pitchforks, to putt their way through the game.
“Play just for fun or join in on the tournament for a chance to win a prize,” a flyer sent out by the museum said.
Those who choose to play in a tournament will be divided into three different divisions: one for adults only, another for children, and a third for “family teams” consisting of one adult and one child.
Tickets to play Goofy Golf will cost $12 for adults and $8 for children ages 12 and younger. A free hot dog lunch and admission to the museum will be included in the price.
Goofy Golf will be held from 10 a.m. until noon on Saturday, Oct. 1.
Those with questions about either event or the museum in general can call 903-455-4502 for more information.
