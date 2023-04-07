The Audie Murphy/American Cotton Museum is inviting history buffs and foodies alike to a culinary trip back through time with its “Taste of the 1920s” event next Saturday.
As a followup to the museum’s “Taste of the 1890s” event in 2019, attendees at this year’s event will roam the museum grounds as they are treated to a variety of 1920s-style refreshments, appetizers, desserts, and a surprise main course (served in a “speak easy”).
“No chocolate chip cookies here. They weren’t invented until 1938,” the museum teased in a news release.
In addition to the food, “Taste of the 1920s” will also include games like croquet and opportunities for guests to don 100-year-old fashions for fun photo-taking experiences.
Tickets to Taste of the 1920s will cost $40 for individuals and $65 for couples. To buy tickets, the museum can be contacted at 903-450-4502.
Along with Taste of the 1920s, the Audie Murphy/American Cotton Museum is also working to raise funds for a large, outdoor permanent exhibit called “A Journey Through History.” The installation is to include 24 (6-foot by 10 1/2-foot) displays, mostly focusing on areas of local history that are otherwise underrepresented in the museum’s existing exhibits. These focuses include various local ethnic community histories (Black, Hispanic, Jewish, etc.), the regional impact of major historical events (American Civil War, Reconstruction, segregation, Civil Rights Movement, etc.), and other factors that shaped the local economy (Blackland Prairie, industrialization, implementation of the highway system, etc.).
The exhibit is expected to cost about $200,000 to complete. The museum’s staff and board of directors hope to complete the project in the summer of 2024.
