Those who are writing in diaries or journals, taking photos or creating art, or changing their business practices during this time of caution are being asked by the Audie Murphy/American Cotton Museum to share their story.
“We all make history and have stories to tell,” the museum’s executive director, Susan Lanning, said in a press release. “Diaries and photos hold stories of everyday life. Sometimes these stories take place during extraordinary times.
“Help the Audie Murphy/American Cotton Museum keep a record of what it was like to live through these times,” she requested. “You can help make sure what is happening today will be remembered.”
Photos and other things that can be sent digitally can be emailed to the museum at amacm@att.net, and physical objects can be brought to the museum after it re-opens.
“This is an opportunity for you to be a history maker and a history keeper,” Lanning said.
Those who would like to donate to the museum, especially since it has had to close due to the COVID-19 virus, can do so through its website at www.cottonmuseum.com or the museum’s GoFundMe page.
For more information about the coronavirus-related local history collecting project, call the Audie Murphy/American Cotton Museum at 903-450-4502.
