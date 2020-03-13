While no cases of the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) had yet to be reported or confirmed in Hunt County as of Thursday afternoon, the impact of the virus could be felt across the county and throughout the region.
Local hospitals are taking extra precautions. Area schools, many of whom are on spring break this week, wrestled with how to react once classes are scheduled to resume in the days ahead. One local travel agency has been dealt a serious financial blow because of cancellations of future cruises and tours from worried vacationers. And law enforcement agencies were preparing for how they would address their response in the event an inmate or employee comes down with the disease.
Hunt Regional Healthcare announced Thursday it will be implementing new screening protocols and restricting entrances at all locations including Hunt Regional Medical Center, Hunt Regional Emergency Medical Centers of Commerce and Quinlan and Hunt Regional Open Imaging.
The new protocol was reported to be in response to evidence-based CDC guidelines to help prevent further spread of COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses.
At the Greenville campus, patients and visitors will be directed to use either the main entrance, Outpatient Entrance or Emergency Department entrance and the emergency entrances at the facilities in Commerce and Quinlan where they will be screened for signs of illness before being admitted to patient care areas. Screening personnel will ask questions about recent travel, fever, and any respiratory symptoms. If a patient has symptoms of illness, they will be asked to wear a “cover your cough” mask and then admitted to the patient care area for further assistance.
Hunt Regional Medical Center will continue visitation hours; however, children under the age of 12 will not be permitted to visit. Patients in the Emergency Department will be limited to one accompanying guest. If a visitor has any respiratory symptoms or a fever, they are being asked to postpone their visit.
Texas Governor Greg Abbott hosted a conference call Thursday with Texas legislators, mayors, and county judges. During the call, Texas Education Agency (TEA) Commissioner Mike Morath announced that starting today, the TEA will begin hosting daily calls with superintendents across the state to ensure relevant information on COVID-19 is communicated to school districts promptly.
“The State of Texas continues to implement proactive strategies to respond to any and all new developments of COVID-19 and that includes collaborating with our local partners throughout Texas,” Abbott said.
Texas A&M Univerisity-Commerce announced Thursday it was suspending all face-to-face classes and transitioning to online instruction until further notice, effective immediately. The move applies to all A&M-Commerce locations, including the RELLIS campus.
University officials said all campuses, including the main campus in Commerce, will remain open. All university services, including residence halls, library services, dining services and health services, will remain in place. Faculty and staff should report to work as normal and meet with their immediate supervisor to plan for any future actions.
The Greenville Independent School District issued a statement Thursday afternoon, axing for the public’s help in gathering information regarding possible exposure.
“We are asking all employees and families who have traveled to any of the high-risk areas identified by the CDC or have had visitors from those high-risk areas to immediately inform Health Services Coordinator Noel Bares by emailing her at baresn@greenvilleisd.com,” according to the statement. “Nurse Bares will visit with the individuals and coordinate with other medical officials to determine appropriate actions.”
The district said that as of now plans are in place to continue with the previous schedule, which calls for employees to return to work Monday and students to return to school Tuesday.
“In the meantime, our maintenance staff is disinfecting all campuses and other buildings, and we will continue with heightened protocols when school resumes,” the district said.
Fears over the virus have wreaked havoc with the travel industry, as masses of people cancel planned trips on cruises or overseas.
“Just today I’ve probably lost $100,000 in bookings,” said Shannon Routh, owner of Travel Dreams in Greenville.
Routh said she spoke with one large group Thursday who backed out of a weeklong cruise.
“And that was 52 cabins,” she said. “That’s a lot of money I lost in just one phone call.”
Routh also had to cancel her plans to go with the group as a representative of her agency.
“That’s my job,” she said. “It is happening to everyone. It is happening at every other travel agency.”
Routh has been in business for 33 years and said this is the worst situation she has ever experienced.
“Even after 9/11, when all the planes were shut down, it wasn’t this bad.” Routh said.
Making things worse is how travelers who pre-paid for their vacations may not be able to get their money back.
“People are scared, but insurance doesn’t cover fear,” Routh said, although she remains hopeful the crisis will be temporary.
“We’ve gone through lots of things before and we’ll get through this,” she said.
Cautions were also in effect at the Hunt County Detention Center. The facility already conducts a medical screening for every arriving inmate but Sheriff Randy Meeks said additional questions and screening measures are being implemented. Detention officers will be asking if anyone brought into the facility has been out of the country or in contact with anyone that has been out of the country within the past two weeks.
All persons brought into the jail will have their temperature taken and if they show signs of a fever they will have to be medically cleared by Hunt Regional Medical Center before being booked into the jail.
“There is a lot about this virus that we don’t know but we are following all the guidelines set down by the Texas Jail Commission and doing everything in our power to protect the staff and inmates,” Meeks said.
Similar procedures are being put in place at the city of Greenville Police and Courts Facility, which also holds the city jail.
Greenville Police Chief Scott Smith said while the jail typically only holds inmates charged with Class C misdemeanors for a few hours before they are released, they are still being asked the same questions and undergo the same screenings.
“We’ve also just been telling everybody, ‘Wash your hands, wash your hands, wash your hands,’” Smith said.
