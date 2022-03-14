People who play the game of cornhole on a competitive level will have a chance later this month to participate in a fundraiser for future farmers in Hunt County.
The Greenville Ag Supporters organization is hosting an event March 26 for the Hunt County Baggers, a member of the Texas Cornhole League at the Innovation First International facility, 6725 W. FM 1570 in Greenville. Registration for cornhole starts at 11:30 a.m. and throwing begins at 12:30 p.m.
There will also be a Kidzone scheduled, followed by a dinner and auction at 6 p.m.
The Hunt County Baggers currently has a competitive and social division of league play in a venue in Greenville and conducts one off tournaments and different cornhole events open to the public.
All proceeds from the event will benefit students of Greenville FFA. Those seeking additional information on the fundraiser can call James Hamilton at 903-461-1426 or Kristi Thompson at 903-408-4766.
Information on the Hunt County Baggers is available by calling Dario Lopez at 469-865-0720.
