On Monday, the Greenville ISD School Board accepted repairs to Greenville High School’s career and technology building as a “conditional partial settlement” for the building’s “alleged defects.”
In the motion, as read at the called board meeting, it was said that the “partial settlement” is to be between Bartlett Cocke – the general contractor firm that coordinated with subcontractors on GISD’s 2014 bond projects – and the district.
The defects identified by GISD include:
• Insufficient anchor tie attachments to brick(s);
• Non-compliant weep holes (which prevent moisture buildup inside the wall cavity) in brick wall(s);
• Blocked drainage cavity (which channels water from rain toward weep holes);
• Multiple issues involving stucco (non-compliant weeps, lath embedment, control joints and isolation joints);
• Missing insulation at floor of thermal envelope (which keeps inside air inside);
• Missing vapor barrier at crawl space (which is a barrier that prevents moisture from entering the crawl space beneath a structure), and;
• Corrosion of steel.
As to whether Bartlett Cocke will be working with the same subcontractors who originally did the work, GISD’s communications department told the Herald-Banner that the firm will have “full discretion regarding whether it will perform the work or … utilize subcontractors.”
So far, Bartlett Cocke has not informed the district of who will be doing the repairs.
Shortly after Monday’s school board meeting, Greenville ISD sent out a press release.
The statement reads:
“Dear GISD Community,
“In August 2020, the board of trustees entered into an agreement with Pearson Legal, P.C. to seek resolution of defects and deficiencies the district believed exist in the Greenville High School CTE building.
“Tonight, Greenville ISD is pleased to report that there has been a partial resolution of certain of those defects and deficiencies.
“This resolution allows for repairs to commence shortly, and the district hopes they will be completed prior to the next school year.
“The district is in ongoing discussions regarding the remaining issues and hopefully, a resolution can be reached without need for litigation.”
