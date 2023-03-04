Dozens of singers will compete, but in the end only one will be considered “The Voice of Hunt County.”
LaNell Brown, one of the contest’s organizers, said this year’s inaugural event saw a big turnout.
“The application deadline has passed and the preliminary judging process is well underway with about 60 contestants competing,” Brown said. “These will be narrowed down to 20 to compete on Friday April 14.”
The competition serves as a fundraiser for CASA for Hunt County and works similarly to the NBC Television show “The Voice.”
The second round will be on April 14, as the singers perform live before an audience with the judges, who will be listening in chairs with their backs turned.
“During the second round, only 12 finalists will go forward to Saturday April 15,” Brown said. “The final round, the audience will be choosing the winner by purchasing voting tokens and putting them in containers with their favorite contestant’s picture on it. The contestant with the most tokens will become “The Voice of Hunt County for 2023.’”
A live audience will be invited to be a part of the competitions, starting at 7 p.m. April 14-15 at Greenville Municipal Auditorium. Tickets are $30 for Adults and $15 for children under 16.
“Each purchased ticket will be good for both nights, but they must show the ticket to get in,” Brown said.
“The Voice of Hunt County” will win a $1,000 grand prize.
Anyone needing additional information can visit the contests website at https://www.thevoiceofhuntcounty.com/
