Motorists in Hunt County will be navigating through multiple work projects that could last well into the summer.
Electronic work signs have been placed in several locations in central Greenville, notifying drivers of one of the efforts that is scheduled to begin this week. TxDOT has announced preventative maintenance procedures for Spur 302, with work planned From State Highway 34/Wesley Street to FM 499, from 499 to Interstate 30, from US 69 to Highway 34, and from O’Neal Street to US 69).
The contractor has begun setting work zone signs and barricades. Milling and paving operations are anticipated to be underway through August 28. Cost of the projects is estimated at a total of $6.48 million.
TxDOT has listed 74 projects currently underway in Hunt County or that are scheduled to begin soon at an estimated cost of $208 million.
Another 38 projects are scheduled to begin within the next four years, at an estimated total cost of $175 million.
All of the projects currently scheduled for Hunt County are available to view at the TxDOT Paris District Project Tracker at https://apps3.txdot.gov/apps-cq/project_tracker/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.