Construction has begun on a new Interstate travel center at the east edge of Greenville.
As of late last week, the foundations had been poured for the Roadster Travel Center, which is being built at 3000 Interstate 30 East, next to the Lamar Street overpass.
The Greenville City Council and the Planning and Zoning Commission voted in October 2021 to approve a conditional use permit for the construction of the facility.
The new center required the tearing down of an existing business at the site. The business is expected to include a convenience store in the middle, a new International House of Pancakes (IHOP) on one side and a new Sonic Drive-In at the other end of a single building. Fuel pumps will be located in the front for travelers and the truck pumps will be in the rear along with truck scales and a rest area.
A projected opening for the center has not yet been announced.
