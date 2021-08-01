Construction is expected to begin in the next few days on a project to return a Texas Department of Public Safety Driver’s License office to Greenville.
The Hunt County Commissioners Court awarded the contract for the job during Tuesday’s regular session, after the final approval of a formal Interlocal Cooperation Contract with the Texas Department of Public Safety for a Driver’s License Office in the Hunt County Justice Center at 2801 Stuart Street.
The agreement was initially approved in June, but County Civi; Attorney Daniel Ray said some language which needed to be worked out concerning payments for utilities at the center.
The commissioners Tuesday awarded a contract for the renovations to the building for the new office.
The Purchasing Department and The Evaluation Committee recommended the award of the contract go to R.A. Ramos General Contractors Inc. Construction on the renovations is scheduled to begin Monday.
The project is expected to take a little more than two years to complete and cost an estimated $660,000 for the construction of a drivers license office in the Hunt County Criminal Justice Center.
Former Hunt County Judge John Horn notified the DPS in February 2018 that the county would be needing the space used by the agency, which it had occupied rent free for more than 20 years.
Horn said he received word of the closing on Aug. 20, 2018 the same day signs were posted on the office door announcing the closure.
