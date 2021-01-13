State transportation officials have announced construction is officially underway on a long-anticipated highway project in Quinlan.
The Texas Department of Transportation said in the weekly construction road report for the Paris District, for the week beginning Monday, Jan 11. that the initial steps are starting for the Quinlan Bypass.
“The contractor has begun placing barricades and will begin preparing the right-of-way and clearing/grubbing the project limits,” said the announcement.
TxDOT also advised motorists who travel frequently in the area to pay special attention to all signs, barricades and traffic controls, and reduce their speed as they approach and travel cautiously through work zones.
TxDOT announced in mid-December that the work would begin early this year, although the discussion on the bypass has been discussed for more than a decade.
The contractor, RPM Construction, was granted 384 working days, weather permitting, to complete the project valued at more than $14 million.
The Quinlan Bypass is designed as a non-freeway, five-lane roadway that will extend along State Highway 276 from .04 miles east of FM 36 to State Highway 34 in Quinlan. Occasional temporary lane closures will be necessary at times during the duration of this project, officials said.
Quinlan City Administrator John Adel said the bypass is expected to improve traffic flow in and around Quinlan and open up new development opportunities around the city.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.