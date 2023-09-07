Late-night eaters and breakfast food fans in Greenville have long pined for a nearby Waffle House. Well it looks like their hopes and desires are coming to fruition.
“They’re coming,” said Steve Methven, Greenville’s director of community development. We’ve got the permit ready so we’re just waiting for them to come in and start building.”
The planned location for the Waffle House is off of eastbound Interstate 30 near the Panda Express and Popeye’s.
“We don’t pursue folks to build in Greenville so we tend to get batches of two or three restaurants at a time,” Methven said.
Another restaurant that recently chose to expand into Greenville and is now making good progress toward completion is the Texas Roadhouse being built at the Stainback development off of westbound I-30, past Panera Bread and Sayle Street.
Ground broke for the Texas Roadhouse in May and Methven anticipates that it will be open for business “by Thanksgiving, this year.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.