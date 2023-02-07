U.S. Rep. Keith Self is expected to stop in Hunt County this week for an address focused on veterans and their families.
Self, a Republican congressman for U.S. House of Representatives District 3, which includes Hunt County and most of Collin County, is scheduled to visit starting at 3 p.m. Friday at the American Legion, Post 17, 4509 Moulton St, Greenville.
Self is an Army veteran who served from 1975-1999 with the Special Forces and the Army Rangers.
Due to redistricting, Hunt County moved last year from U.S. House of Representatives District 4 to House District 3, along with most of Collin County.
Self, of McKinney, won the position in the November general election.
Those seeking additional information about the stop can contact twinrotorsmission@gmail.com.
