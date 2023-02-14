Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas... Cowleech Fork Sabine River At Greenville affecting Hunt County. ...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas... South Fork Sabine River Near Quinlan affecting Kaufman, Rockwall and Hunt Counties. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. && Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/fwd. ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON TO EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Cowleech Fork Sabine River At Greenville. * WHEN...From this afternoon to early tomorrow afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Minor out of bank flooding will occur along the river reach. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 12:45 PM CST Tuesday the stage was 6.9 feet. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this afternoon to a crest of 14.4 feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight. &&