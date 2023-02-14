Some local veterans felt the love recently when a congressman took the time to meet with them and keep them up to date.
U.S. Rep. Keith Self (R-McKinney) who represents Congressional District 3, which includes Hunt County and most of Collin County, stopped Friday afternoon at the American Legion Post 17 in Greenville.
Self, previously the Collin County Judge, is an Army veteran who served from 1975-1999 with the Special Forces and the Army Rangers. He brought gifts for those who attended the session, namely Valentines created and signed by students at elementary schools in the district. The valentines were distributed to area veterans.
A freshman congressman, Self was appointed to the House Veterans Affairs and Foreign Affairs committees.
Those attending Friday’s get-together wanted to talk about the status of veterans health, and in particular what they believe is poor quality of care. Those vets on hand in Greenville told several horror stories of endless red tape and delays in receiving treatment. Others lamented the need to help provide assistance for homeless veterans.
It was a tale he has been hearing often, said Self.
“This is not just Greenville,” Self said. “This is an issue that was brought up nationwide.”
Self promised to do whatever he can to address the problems.
“We’ll sure give it the old college try,” he said.
Self also addressed the controversial battle for the Speaker of the House. He said he was among 18 members of the GOP who initially voted against Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and instead supported Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) for the position. Ultimately McCarthy was elected.
“I thought Jim Jordan had the vision and the charisma,” Self said. But there was just one problem. “He doesn’t want to be Speaker of the House.”
McCarthy won the position on the 15th ballot after making numerous concessions.
“We’ve got to have someone that will make Congress more efficient,” Self said, noting that McCarthy has pledged to have one staff member to go over each bill brought before the House to determine if it meets the new, streamlined criteria.
“It was worth it folks,” he said of the House drama revolving around the speakership. “It was worth it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.