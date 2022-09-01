Keith Self, a Republican in the race for U.S. House District 3, which includes Hunt County, made a campaign stop in Greenville on Tuesday, urging his supporters to keep pushing for conservative candidates in the upcoming election.
“This is the most important election of our lives,” Self said, noting it won’t be the only one. “Every election from here on out is important.”
Due to redistricting, Hunt County moved this year from U.S. House of Representatives District 4 to House District 3, along with most of Collin County.
Self is from McKinney and is a former county judge of Collin County. He stopped at The Oaks Country Club as part of a campaign swing through the district.
Self touched on multiple subjects of focus for the GOP, including opposition to gender modification and the need to close the border between the United States and Mexico.
Self likewise criticized the continued tapping of the nation’s strategic oil reserves in an effort to moderate gasoline prices and warned that the United States’ federal debt was virtually out of control.
“We must stop this … insanity that we see going on,” Self said. “The next two years … are going to be a great adventure, to determine whether we can survive as Republicans.
Self said if elected he would be opening district offices in both Greenville and McKinney.
Self will face Democrat Sandeep Srivastava of Plano for the seat in the Nov. 8 general election.
Self was welcomed to Tuesday’s appearance by U.S. Rep. for District 1 Louie Gohmert (R-Pittsburg).
“We have got to have Keith elected to Congress,” Gohmert said. “He is lock solid.”
Oct. 11 is the last day to register to vote for the election with early voting scheduled Oct. 22 to Nov. 4.
