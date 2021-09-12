About a year after it was removed, representatives with a local historical museum have announced they intend to return a memorial monument dedicated to Confederate soldiers to the museum grounds.
Susan Lanning, director of the Audie Murphy/American Cotton Museum, said the museum’s board of trustees met Thursday and issued a statement concerning the statue.
“The Audie Murphy/American Cotton Museum is developing a comprehensive outdoor exhibits plan which will include the confederate statue being displayed on the museum grounds,” Lanning said. “In addition, a fund has been established to be used in the development and implementation of this project.”
The statue was removed in July 2020 from its base on the grounds of the museum, where it had stood since 2004, amid fears it might be threatened and since then was reportedly being stored at an undisclosed, secure location.
The statue was dedicated on Jan. 5, 1926, under the direction of the Greenville Chapter United Daughters of the Confederacy No. 1236. It was eventually presented to the museum as part of the Hunt County Veterans Memorial, which also includes a statue of Audie Murphy and a list of all of the veterans from Hunt County who died during the wars of the 20th Century.
