The Audie Murphy American Cotton Museum held a non-public special committee meeting Wednesday to discuss what to do with the Confederate memorial monument that was removed from its previous spot on the museum’s grounds in early July because of concerns that it might be threatened.
However, according to Museum Director Susan Lanning, a decision about the monument has not been reached.
“We discussed it, but it probably won’t be for at least another month before we make an official decision,” Lanning told the Herald-Banner.
The statue was moved “to a more secure location” the second week of July in response to multiple cases of statues and monuments being damaged in protests about racial injustice going on across the country after the death of George Floyd.
While rumors have circulated that “legitimate threats” had been made against the monument, both Lanning and Mike Pierce, commander of the Greenville chapter of the Sons of Confederate Veterans, have said they haven’t seen any actual proof of any such threats made against the statue.
Pierce has also expressed a desire to see the statue placed into the care of the Sons of Confederate Veterans, so it can be placed on private property.
The statue – which depicts a Confederate soldier and reads, “Lovingly dedicated to the sacred memory of our Confederate Dead, 1861-1865” – had stood at the museum since 2004, and had been moved a couple of times since it’s original installation in 1926 at the old Greenville High School location in the 2800 block of Wesley Street.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.