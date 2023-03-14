With only a little more than a month to go before the gates officially open for the 2023 Hunt County Fair, the event’s music lineup has been established.
The fair is scheduled April 21-30 and it is celebrating its 56th year.
Kicking off the first night of the fair will be the Read Southall Band with special guest The Weathered Souls.
The first full day of the event will feature performances by Casey Donahew with special guest Jacob Stelly and an Acoustic Song Swap with local Hunt County artists Michael Summers, Zach Romo and Colton O’Neill.
The music set for Sunday, April 23 will be Fiesta Latina, with Karaoke Night on Monday, April 24.
The evening of April 25 will feature the Hunt County Fair Cornhole Tournament and an Open Mic Night.
Wednesday, April 26 Dylan Wheeler will take the stage along with The Huser Brothers.
Mike Ryan and special guest Josh Ward will be playing April 27 and on the night of Friday, April 28. Pecos and the Rooftops and special guest Hayden McBride will perform.
On Saturday April 29, which will also be the night of the Junior Livestock Auction, Mark Chesnutt with special guest Cody Wayne will be on stage and there will also be an acoustic song swap with Hunt County artists Lane Hunt, Cody Cresswell and Brendan Lira.
The final day of the fair, April 30, will include the Celebracion del Cinco De Mayo
Those seeking information on the 2023 Fair can contact 903-454-1503 or visit huntcountyfair.net
