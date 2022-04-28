A new company might be moving into the former Rubbermaid plant in Greenville.
ORBIS Corp., which is headquartered in Oconomowoc, Wis., eyes moving operations into the former Rubbermaid facility at 7121 Shelby Ave. A public hearing is planned for May 24 regarding proposed city of Greenville tax abatements.
If plans move forward, ORBIS, which manufactures plastic crates, intends to use the plant for injection moldings and for product fulfillment. If the deal goes through, ORBIS would make a $124 million investment in the facility, according to a city public notice.
Terms of the tax abatement will be similar to those offered to HP Hood, the dairy company that intends to build a plant just outside the city. The city will offer a free port tax exemption, which gives companies a tax break on inventory that is in Texas for a short period of time. The city also is expected to offer a 50% tax exemption on new equipment and construction, according to City Attorney Daniel Ray. It was not immediately known how many jobs might be created.
“At this time, we are in the preliminary stages of the project and cannot share these details,” a company spokeswoman said.
The former Rubbermaid plant is massive at more than 1 million square feet. Newell-Rubbermaid decided to close the plant in 2012 after operating it for more than 30 years. At the time it pulled stakes in Greenville, the plant had 490 fulltime employees.
ORBIS has more than 2,500 employees and 55 locations throughout North America and Europe.
