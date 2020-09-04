An updated schedule has been released about plans to repair multiple railroad crossings in Greenville.
The city of Greenville has announced Kansas City Southern Railroad has scheduled repairs at the following railroad crossing locations between Sept. 12 and Sept. 14: Texas Street between Katy Drive and Spencer Street, St. John between Morse Street and Stuart Street, King Street between Morse Street and Spencer Street, Wesley Street between Morse Street and Spencer Street and Travis Street between Mill Street and Bois d’Arc Street.
The work had originally been planned to take place between Aug. 29 and Sept. 9.
The crossing work will be staggered so as not to construct any work adjacent to each other.
The city will close each crossing from dawn until dusk each day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.