Music, meals and fellowship will be provided in Greenville this week during a scheduled Community Thanksgiving service.
The event, with the theme of “Let’s Gather,” is set for 7 p.m Tuesday at Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church, 3809 Lee Street, said Rev. Melva Hill of Ebenezer Baptist Church. She will be the guest speaker.
“This is being presented by the Greenville Ministerial Fellowship and the Greenville Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance,” Hill said.
Thanksgiving meal baskets will be provided for those present during the service.
“They will have all of the fixings for a Thanksgiving meal,” Hill said, adding that a love offering will be accepted during the ceremony, with all of the proceeds being split between CASA for Hunt County and Raffa.
“And we will have a special musical guest, as Carolyn Traylor will be performing,” Hill said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.