Despite dealing with some light drizzle and presenters having to speak up above late rush hour traffic Friday, members of the Hunt County community gathered at the courthouse to support the fight against fentanyl poisoning.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), fentanyl is a powerful pain medication similar to morphine but 100 times more potent (and 50 times more potent than heroin). The CDC also notes that illicitly manufactured fentanyl is increasingly being “mixed with drugs like heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine and made into pills that are made to resemble other prescription opioids.”
Titled “Don’t CHEY away it’s not a LITTLE problem,” Friday’s rally was held on the two-year anniversary of the death of Cheyenne Little of Greenville, who died from fentanyl poisoning at the age of 26. The event was organized by 3FP (Fiercely Fighting Fentanyl Poisoning), a group founded by Cheyenne’s mother, Misty Greer-Little, to help educate the community about how fake pills laced with fentanyl – like the one Cheyenne took thinking it was a hydrocodone – can easily result in poisoning.
“I chose this day so that I wouldn’t sit and wallow at home in my tears, so that I would be productive today, and that I would spread a message,” Greer-Little said to the crowd. “I don’t do this to save my child, because my child can’t come back. I do this to save other people’s children, both the children they have now and their grandchildren.”
In addition to Greer-Little, the rally also included testimonies shared by three North Texas parents who had lost children to fentanyl poisoning. They were:
• Christina Peña, whose daughter, Angelina Rogers, died in October 2020, at the age of 21;
• Sheri Lipina, whose son, Brian Lipina, died in July 2021, at the age of 35, and;
• Adolph Alvarez, whose daughter, Abigil Alvarez, died in May 2022, at the age of 18.
In his testimony, Alvarez shared the story of how his daughter went to a party with someone the family trusted, only to die instantly after taking two pills that contained fentanyl.
“They didn’t call the paramedics. They didn’t call the doctor. They didn’t call for anything. My daughter laid dead for 11 hours on the floor,” Alvarez said.
“The pain that we suffer as parents, there’s no way we can compare it to anything else, and we don’t want it to fall upon y’all.”
Also at the event, a representative of the Dallas Division of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) emphasized the magnitude of the threat that fentanyl poisoning poses, and how the agency and state/local law enforcement are working to fight it.
“The DEA has never really faced a threat like this before, and it’s changing the way we do business,” DEA Assistant Special Agent Guy Baker said. “We didn’t typically get involved in poisoning deaths like we are now, because it’s such an urgent threat to society. Fentanyl poisonings are the leading cause of death for Americans aged 18-45. We had over 107,000 people that died from fentanyl poisoning last year.
“When this fentanyl threat emerged, it changed how we did things in our agency … [The Dallas Division of the DEA] now has agents working hand-in-hand with the sheriff’s office here, and throughout North Texas and Oklahoma,” Baker added. “We know how it is being processed and we’re targeting those groups.”
Baker also mentioned that, in 2021, the DEA’s laboratory in Dallas found that about four out of every 10 pills seized and tested for fentanyl contained a potentially deadly dose (two milligrams or more), and that that ratio had increased to six out of every 10 pills in 2022.
“Our message is that one pill can kill,” Baker said.
Another point repeatedly emphasized at the rally was the importance of parents talking with their kids to help them understand the various ways they can be targeted by dealers, including through social media.
“[The illicit fentanyl producers’/distributors’] business model is to get as many people addicted as they can, so they can make more money,” Baker said. “There are legitimate uses for fentanyl, but people need to stop taking [pills] they didn’t get from a doctor.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.