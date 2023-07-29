The 196th District Courtroom at the Hunt County Courthouse was full Friday as people gathered in memory of Ted Smith – an 18-year-old black man who was sadistically killed in an act of racial terror violence 115 years ago in downtown Greenville after he was accused of raping a white woman.
One of the main points of the special memorial service was for the community to acknowledge the gravity and horror of what happened on July 28, 1908, when Smith was (without trial) dragged from jail by a mob into the downtown square, where he was burned alive while as many as 2,500 people from across the Hunt County area watched.
Another purpose of the gathering was to encourage people to reflect on how heart-wrenching moments in history like Smith’s death can serve as a reminder of the long, dark shadow they cast over continued efforts toward racial justice.
“I had heard of Ted Smith’s death, but the first time I read it, it was the most horrific thing I’d ever read and I had to stop halfway through because I felt an overpowering surge of anger,” said Rev. Ronald Henderson, who spoke at the service. “But after reading it a second time, it was still the most horrific thing I’d ever read, but I felt a call to justice.”
Henderson then quoted Amos 5:24 from the Bible, which says “let justice roll down like waters and righteousness like a mighty stream,” and encouraged Christians and clergy to not be silent about racial and social justice issues.
Like Henderson, Hunt County Commissioner Mark Hutchins also spoke on the importance of remembering history, even when it’s troubling.
“As a parent, I grow more and more aware of the importance of passing along what has happened in the past to future generations so that they can hopefully learn from it and help build a better world,” Hutchins said.
The memorial was also a time for the Hunt County community to meet living members of Smith’s family who were in attendance.
“My mother used to talk about Ted Smith’s death, but I didn’t really know the extent of what he went through until I started reading about it and speaking with people in Neylandville, which is where some of his family had moved,” Audry Ashford Rester, a second cousin to Smith, said. “The research is not complete, but I hope to find out more.”
In addition to Audry, six other people who were related to Smith attended the ceremony – first cousin Gladys Ashford; second cousins Mary Ashford Johnson, Alton Ashford, Lorenzo Ashford and Joann Gipson; as well as Mary’s husband Robert Johnson. Other surviving family members of Smith’s who could not make it to the memorial were Billy Ashford, Shirley Ashford, Joyce Ashford Thomas and Wilbert Ashford – all of whom are also second cousins.
At the end of the memorial service, those in attendance took turns scooping soil collected from the Hunt County Courthouse lawn (which is close to where Smith was killed) and placed the soil into a jar that will be added to the Equal Justice Initiative’s exhibit at the Legacy Museum in Montgomery, Alabama – which includes more than 800 jars of earth collected from sites of racial terror violence across the country.
The memorial service was planned through the joint efforts of Greenville’s Corporation for Cultural Diversity, the Greenville Branch of the NAACP, the Greenville Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance, and the Equal Justice Initiative.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.