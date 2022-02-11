CORSICANA — Friends, families and neighbors pulled together in the wake of a shooting spree that killed six people and left two others wounded in Navarro County.
Residents of Corsicana spent much of the week trying to make sense of a series of shootings after a man opened fire late Saturday on members of his family at two homes, about 20 miles apart, before police said he killed himself as officers approached his disabled vehicle on a rural highway.
One shooting was reported in Corsicana, about 50 miles south of Dallas, and another was discovered by authorities in Frost, about 20 miles west of Corsicana, police said.
Those who knew the victims and survivors showed their support in the days since either by donating their money or time to help the families with medical and burial expenses.
According to police, 41-year-old Kevin Milazzo killed his stepfather, William “Bill” Mimms; his mother, Connie Mimms; his 21-year-old son, Joshua Milazzo; and Hunter Freeman, the 4-year-old son of Kevin Milazzo's former girlfriend.
Kevin Milazzo died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said. His 20-year-old son, Xavier Milazzo, was wounded and died Monday night, police said. Two other people were wounded, police said.
Pattie Freeman, Kevin Milazzo's former girlfriend and the mother of Hunter Freeman, was hospitalized and in critical condition as of Thursday afternoon. Another Corsicana gunshot victim, the Mimm’s adult daughter, was in stable condition.
Freeman worked as an assistant to the medical director of many of Corsicana’s health care agencies, which treats about 3,000 patients.
Multiple health care agencies joined for a fundraiser Thursday to cook, package and distribute over 500 chicken spaghetti lunches, which organizers say sold out quickly.
“We received large orders from many of the schools, the Sheriff’s Office, the city, the courthouse and businesses who wanted to show their support,” said Kelly Callaway of New Century Hospice. “Once we sold out, many callers offered to donate money to the relief fund.”
Callaway said she and Freeman were close friends and met a few days each week to share morning coffee and talk about their lives.
“She loved her little boy so much,” she said. “We are all still in shock over this terrible loss.”
Jennifer Tatum, Director of Business Development at Legacy Rehabilitation and Healthcare fought back tears as she talked about Freeman, who she said she’s known for years.
“Pattie has a beautiful voice and was amazing at singing karaoke,” Tatum said. “Her son Hunter was her entire world. She is a good person with a great heart. She worked very hard to put herself through medical assistant school, so to see this happen to her is very senseless and difficult.”
Lonnie Keele, Pastor of Community Chapel Church, said Bill and Connie Mimms joined his church more than 25 years ago and were like family.
He said services are pending and the church is accepting donations on behalf of the family.
“We cannot begin to fathom the hurt the family is left with and appreciate all prayers to carry them through the days to come,” Keele said. “They were not people of means but gave everything they had to anyone in need.”
Keele said although things may appear dark now, the community will recover if it has hope and faith in God.
“The family has expressed how thankful they are that people pitched in and helped so much,” said a church member who asked not to be named.
Accounts for donations have been established at Community National Bank and Trust in Corsicana.
An account for the Mimms family will benefit the surviving adult daughter, who is disabled, and grandchildren. An account for Pattie Freeman goes toward medical expenses and funeral costs for her son Hunter.
A barbecue fundraiser to benefit the Freemans is set to start at 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12 at the VFW post on Highway 31 in Corsicana.
