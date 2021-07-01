The Greenville Community Alliance met with members of other local organizations and members of law enforcement Wednesday, to discuss ways of helping young people access services in an effort to disrupt the “school-to-prison” pipeline.
The discussion included members of the Corporation for Cultural Diversity, NAACP and Greenville Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance, as well as officers with the City of Greenville and Greenville ISD Police Departments and Hunt County Juvenile Justice System, and the Greenville Community Alliance hopes to have an application process and network of resources ready for students by the beginning of the coming school year.
“We want to reach out to youth that feel as though they’ve been abused or singled out by authority,” said Greenville Community Alliance President Kevin Heath. “We want to talk to kids who have gotten in trouble with police, but also work directly with the police department so we can get a lot more accomplished.”
Heath also explained that another intended aspect of the group is to help both open the lines of communication between at-risk youth and law enforcement.
“Some people in the community don’t feel like they have enough of a voice, but if the Community Alliance can be there to help more people understand how the police handle things, then maybe they [young people] can talk to us and maybe feel more like they don’t need to destroy things to be heard, because they’ll have us to go to,” Heath said.
Some of the specific needs that were discussed the most at Wednesday’s gathering included helping teenagers find jobs through the Texas Workforce Commission and employment agencies, and helping them with their education.
“Everyone involved in this organization is a resource for youth, and they’ll be able to call us for assistance,” said Phillip Dukes, the vice president of the Greenville Branch of the NAACP. “Every group here can be available for youth to contact, so we can combat and slow down the pipeline by starting to knock those walls down.”
In addition to helping at risk youth access services, the Community Alliance also expressed interest in working with Greenville ISD and its police department on the development of a mentorship program.
One of the group's main priorities in the planning of the mentorship/outreach program will be designing protocol on how to communicate with parents and guardians.
Those who would like to learn more about the Greenville Community Alliance, or would like help in finding services that fit their needs may contact Heath at 903-413-4098 or kheath476@gmail.com
