By Travis Hairgrove
Herald-Banner Staff
On Tuesday, Greenville ISD’s Citizens Advisory Committee recommended that the district’s school board call a bond election for $169.4 million in facility improvements.
Projects listed under the proposed bond are:
• $105.1 million to building a new middle school;
• $31.1 million to replace L.P. Waters;
• $23.6 million for renovations/additions to the high school;
• $6.5 million to build an FFA barn;
• $3.1 million for improvements to the transportation center.
The committee decided on its recommendation at its Jan. 4 meeting after three months of discussions about GISD’s facility needs and how to prioritize them. The committee comprised a a diverse group of Greenville residents that included school employees, realtors, attorneys, bankers, Chamber of Commerce staff and local business owners.
“I really liked that we had our first meeting at the CTE (career and technology education) building at the high school, because there we could see an outcome of a past bond that was successful,” committee co-chair Sonya Cathey said to the board Tuesday.
“Everyone in the group was a resident of Greenville ISD, and as we went through this process, we asked ourselves what we could support as a committee, what we could support as a community, and what would be reasonable as taxpayers,” Cathey added.
As proposed, the plan is for the bond election to be called for May. If placed on the May ballot and approved by voters, the estimated payoff period for the $169.4 million bond is 30 years, with an 11.2 cent increase to the district’s I&S (interest and sinking fund) rate.
Greenville ISD’s current overall property tax rate is $1.12 (M&O 88.2 cents + I&S 23.8 cents) for every $100 of property value. If the bond is approved in May, the district’s overall property tax is expected be about $1.32 per $100 valuation, because the M&O is projected at 96.98 cents and the I&S would move up to about 35 cents.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.