Greenville ISD’s Citizens Advisory Committee identified facility needs Tuesday that could cost between $136.2 million and $169.4 million as the school board ultimately will decide whether to call a bond election in May.
Since October, the committee, which is comprised of a diverse group of Greenville residents (including school employees, realtors, attorneys, bankers, Chamber of Commerce staff and local business owners) has been meeting in an attempt to craft a set of recommendations on facility improvements, which they plan to formally present at the Jan. 18 school board meeting.
On Tuesday, the committee outlined three scenarios for bond issues: one for $136.5 million, another for $160 million and one at $170 million.
At previous meetings, the committee has mostly looked at facility needs within the district, using them to set priorities for the proposed improvements. However, Tuesday’s meeting was the first in which they went over potential costs and bond scenarios in detail.
So far, the facility improvements the panel sees as most pressing are:
• Building a new 1,400-student-capacity middle school;
• Replacing the building for L.P. Waters Early Childhood Center;
• Improvements to Transportation Center offices and drivers facilities;
• Converting Travis Elementary School/Sixth Grade Center to strictly an elementary school after sixth-graders are moved to a new middle school;
• Building an FFA barn;
• Making renovations and additions to the high school.
All together, the committee discussed three potential bond scenarios, all of which would be paid off over 30 years.
The most extensive plan came with an estimated price tag of $169.4 million and a proposed bond amount of $170 million.
The projects listed under the $170 million bond scenario were:
• $105.1 million to building a new middle school;
• $31.1 million to replace L.P. Waters;
• $23.6 million for renovations/additions to the high school;
• $6.5 million to build an FFA barn;
• $3.1 million for improvements to the transportation center;
The site planned for the new middle school is located on 25.14 acres near Hunt Regional Medical Center.
It would accommodate 1,400 students in grades 6-8 and consist of two-story classroom wings, include a cafetorium (a cafeteria with performance space), as well as a football field, a track and tennis courts.
Meanwhile, the plan for L.P. Waters is to construct a new building adjacent to the current one.
The new single-story preschool would take up 10.5 acres and would be built to accommodate 500 students. After construction of the new building, the old one would be demolished.
As for the proposed renovations and additions to the high school, a multiphase plan consists of:
Phase 1 - First Floor
• Repurpose existing “hall” locker space as main circulation space;
• Create collaboration spaces and redistribute classrooms;
• Renovate existing restrooms, including fixtures and finishes;
• Replace/repair ceiling tile and grid at collaboration spaces.
Phase 1 – Second Floor
• Repurpose existing locker space at main circulation space;
• Create collaboration spaces and redistribute classrooms;
• Renovate existing restrooms, including fixtures and finishes;
• Replace/repair ceiling tile and grid at collaboration spaces.
Phase 2 – Second Floor
• Update all finishes in classrooms;
• Replace/repair ceiling tile and grid system;
• Replace ceiling in library and cafeteria spaces;
• Adjust classroom sizes if needed;
• Replace older cabinets and cases in science labs and work room areas;
• Replace carpet in circulation areas;
• Replace lighting with LED in renovated areas.
Another major proposed building project for GISD is the building of an FFA barn. The barn would consist of an 11,600-square-foot metal building and have space for indoor and outdoor livestock. The planned location for the barn is adjacent to Greenville High School’s athletics facility.
The final project listed as a priority concerns the second and third phases to improvements to the district’s transportation facility.
These include the construction of a new main building, putting in additional parking, demolishing the old bleachers (since the facility is located at GISD’s old football stadium, Phillips Field), and expanding bus parking. In December, GISD’s school board approved transferring $3 million from the district’s fund balance to pay for Phase 1 of the improvements to the transportation center, which include the construction of an enclosed maintenance shop for buses, a bus washing station, new perimeter fencing and gates, a new driver parking lot, and a repaving of the entry driveway.
In the $170 million bond scenario, to pay off the debt within 30 years the proposed increase to the I&S (interest and sinking fund) property tax rate is 11.15 cents, for a total of 35 cents per $100 valuation.
The lower cost bond scenarios identified by the committee included issues of $160 million in bonds and another for $136.5 million.
The projects listed under the $160 million scenario excluded the FFA barn and further improvements to the transportation center. Projects under that scenario consisted of:
• $105.1 million to building a new middle school;
• $31.1 million to replace LP Waters;
• $23.6 million for renovations/additions to the high school.
In the $160 million scenario, the proposed increase to the I&S property tax rate is 9.65 cents, for a total of 33.5 cents per $100 valuation.
Finally, the $136.5 million bond scenario consists only of the new middle school and the replacement of LP Waters.
In the $136.5 million option, the proposed increase to the I&S property tax rate is 6 cents, for a total of 29.85 cents per $100 valuation.
At Tuesday’s meeting, the committee came to a consensus, favoring the $170 million bond scenario (projects estimated at a total of $169.4 million), but they have one more meeting on Jan. 11, before formally presenting their recommendations to the school board on Tuesday, Jan. 18.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.