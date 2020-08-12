With the minimum security facility no longer needed to house inmates, the Hunt County Commissioners Court voted Tuesday to officially decommission the Hunt County Jail Annex.
The metal building, which sits across the street from the Hunt County Detention Center, has not been used for some time, other than for storage, and County Judge Bobby Stovall said the structure would need some expensive repair work for it to be able to be put back into service.
Stovall said the Texas Commission on Jail Conduct reviewed the annex recently and determined the generator used to power it would need to be upgraded.
“So they said we had to repair it at a cost of $25,000,” Stovall said.
The building had been used to house jail trustees and other low-priority inmates during times when the main detention center was above capacity.
“So it was sort of a minimum-security facility,” Stovall said.
The annex opened during the summer of 2011 and operated with less than 50 beds, overseen with one jailer.
The last time it was used to any significant extent was during a three-day gas leak at the main jail in February 2019, which forced the relocation of multiple inmates to other facilities.
Stovall said there have been no overcrowding issues at the Hunt County Detention Center since the county decided to stop housing federal inmates.
“So, the sheriff and I decided we should just decommission it,” Stovall said.
The measure passed on a unanimous vote of the commissioners.
