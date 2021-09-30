Hunt County’s volunteer fire departments will be receiving new contracts this week, with increased stipends from the county, after the Commissioners Court voted Tuesday to formally adopt the agreements.
The new agreements provide double the financial assistance for the county’s volunteer fire departments and in exchange will require the departments to provide more detailed reports of their calls and expenses.
The commissioners announced the draft of the new agreements following a special session on the morning of Sept. 20 and voted unanimously to adopt them, but after a 90 minute executive session with County Civil Daniel Ray, who said the documents needed some changes in how they were worded.
“It is almost all grammatical stuff,” Ray said Wednesday, referring to the agreements which were initially drafted a decade ago. “There’s nothing too dramatic.”
Ray said he would be making the final touches on the agreements and then present them to Hunt County Fire Marshal Richard Hill, who will distribute them to the individual fire departments for their consideration.
Under the current Fire Protection Agreement Contract between the commissioners' court and the members of the Hunt County Firefighters Association, each department receives a $2,400 monthly stipend from the county to assist with operating expenses. The departments also receive a stipend from the Hunt Memorial Hospital District, but supporters of the ESD have said the payments don’t come close to covering the expenses involved.
Hunt County Judge Bobby Stovall included a measure in the county budget to double the county’s stipend with the departments to $4,800 a month, with the money coming from the county’s fund balance and not from any additional tax, but only if the departments provide detailed reports on how the funds are spent.
The departments will be asked to agree to the new contracts and return them before the end of the year.
Under the measure, all current fire department contracts will expire on Jan. 1, 2022. Any fire department not accepting the new agreements would receive no stipends from the Hunt County Commissioners Court.
