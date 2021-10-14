The Hunt County Commissioners Court voted this week to formally adopt the county’s new voting system for the Nov. 2 elections, with early voting beginning next week.
Hunt County Elections Administrator Jeannie Ash was on hand for Tuesday’s vote by the commissioners to adopt the Hart InterCivic Verity Voting System, noting the commissioners approved the purchase of the equipment in June.
“This is actually the final step in the purchase,” she said.
Ash said the machines had undergone testing by Hart Intercivic and that the staff of the voter office and election workers had undergone days of training on using the equipment. Chairs of both the Hunt County Democratic and Republican parties were also involved in the process, Ash said.
The Hunt County Voter Administration Office conducted public demonstrations on the system earlier this month and Ash said the demonstrations will be available at the office throughout the early voting process, allowing anyone to check out and sample the system before casting a ballot.
“So they can do a ‘hands on’ before they actually vote,” Ash said.
Early voting begins Monday for the Nov. 2 elections in Hunt County will include ballots featuring a bond proposal to pay for a new Hunt County Jail and Criminal Justice Center, the Commerce Independent School District seeking bonds for new school buildings and a multipurpose facility, the Lone Oak ISD asking voters to approve bonds for new schools and improvements to the football stadium, the City of West Tawakoni conducting elections for city council and a senior citizens tax freeze and the new Town of Poetry is seeking to establish its first sales tax. Voters will also be deciding the fate of eight proposed amendments to the Texas Constitution which are also on the ballots.
A complete preview of the election, including early voting hours and locations, will be included in Saturday’s Herald-Banner.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.