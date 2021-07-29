A proposition to create an Emergency Services District for Hunt County will not be on the November ballot.
The Hunt County Commissioners Court voted Tuesday, but not unanimously, to deny the petition calling for the measure, although volunteer firefighters will be getting a significant increase in funding from the county in next year’s budget.
The item concerning “the petition for Hunt County Emergency Services District and tax rate ceiling for addition to November 2021 general election ballot” was defeated in a 4-1 vote of the commissioners.
County Judge Bobby Stovall said that despite two public hearings on the measure, the commissioners had still not been given enough information from those seeking the district to put the issue up for a vote.
Stovall referred to a 50-page feasibility study from the Ohio Firefighters Association which he had received from Precinct 1 Commissioner Mark Hutchins.
“That’s what we expected,” Stovall said of the type of information the commissioners were anticipating from the volunteer fire departments. “If we’re going to take it to the voters, then I think we we should present a footprint of what they’ll be voting on.”
Hutchins, who cast the dissenting vote, disagreed and said the firefighters presented many of the specifics which they had been asked to provide.
“There’s quite a bit of information here,” he said.
Precinct 3 Commissioner Phillip Martin noted he had been in the office for five consecutive terms and that the concept of an Emergency Services District or something similar had been proposed many times in an effort to help out the departments.
“This commissioners court needs to act in reference to providing additional funding to them,” Martin said. However, he did not believe that the creation of the district, or ESD, which would have included most of the county except for the territorial limits of the cities of Commerce, Greenville, Josephine and Royse City and establish a new property tax to raise funding, was the answer.
“I don’t think this commissioners court needs to create another taxing entity,” Martin said. “I don’t believe another monster should be released on the taxpayers.”
Under a Fire Protection Agreement Contract between the commissioners' court and the members of the Hunt County Firefighters Association, each department receives a $2,400 monthly stipend from the county to assist with operating expenses. The departments also receive a stipend from the Hunt Memorial Hospital District, but supporters of the ESD have said the payments don’t come close to covering the expenses involved.
Stovall said he had met with County Auditor Bruce Ballard about adding a measure to double the county’s stipend with the departments in next year’s budget, with the money coming from the county’s fund balance and not from any additional tax. But Stovall said he would want something in return from the departments.
“I want new contracts from the volunteer fire departments that clearly shows how that many is to be spent … and if not we don’t give them the payments for it,” Stovall said.
The commissioners last examined the possibility of an ESD in early 2009 and turned it down at that time as being unfeasible.
