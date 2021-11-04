The Hunt County Commissioners Court has officially begun plans for redrawing the borders of the county precincts, but is under a much tighter deadline than had been previously believed.
The commissioners also met this week to consider allowing jail trustees to assist the City of Greenville.
In a special called session Tuesday morning, the commissioners met with consultant Eric Magee with Allison, Bass & Magee, who presented information on evaluating demographics, taking action to establish criteria for redistricting and what action will need to be taken regarding redistricting of Hunt County precinct boundaries.
“So you can get to set a public hearing and get moving quickly to get set for your candidacies,” Magee said.
The redistricting will be required to be completed to allow candidates to file for the 2022 elections.
Magee said that previously candidates were scheduled to begin filing campaigns starting Nov. 29. But he noted the new guidelines are calling for candidates to begin filing on Nov. 13.
“That’s what we’re hearing from the Secretary of State’s Office,” Magee said.
“Whether we’re ready or not?” asked County Judge Bobby Stovall.
“That’s why redistricting is now on a fast track,” Magee said.
Making the issue even more confusing is that redistricting maps drawn up by by the Texas Legislature will not go into effect until Nov. 29, which leaves a question of what happens if a candidate files for one district, only to find out they are actually under another?
The redistricting is mandated due to the growth in the county and changes within and between each of the existing county precincts. The results of the 2020 Census revealed Hunt County had a population of 99,807 people in 2020, an increase of 13,678 residents, or 13.7 percent from 2010.
Magee said the Census revealed, not too surprisingly, that Hunt County Precinct 2, which includes the cities of Caddo Mills and Royse City, was theist growing precinct in the county.
“And they are going to have to give up the populations to Precincts 1, 4 and 3,” Magee said.
The commissioners also met in a special session Monday, to consider an interlocal agreement for trustees from the Hunt County Detention Center helping the City of Greenville.
Stovall said city officials had contacted him recently about providing trustees from the jail to assist with various projects such as painting, cleaning out ditches or mowing grass.
“Doing anything that requires manual labor,” Stovall said, adding the city would provide transportation for expenses and an officer for supervising four to six inmates for each job, if they are available. The city would also cover the insurance in the event of any accidents.
County Civil Attorney Daniel Ray said the county and city previously had an agreement in place, but that it had not been in use for the past few years.
Stovall said Sheriff Terry Jones, who restarted the program in June, had asked the commissioners to consider the measure at that time, but this was the first chance that they had to review it.
After a discussion over which officers would be in charge of monitoring the trustees, the commissioners voted unanimously to approve the agreement.
