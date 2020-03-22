The Hunt County Commissioners Court intends to continue backing a state historical grant program when it comes to making plans for the Hunt County Courthouse.
The commissioners are scheduled this week to consider a resolution of support for the Round XI Preservation Grant Funding under the Texas Historic Courthouse Preservation Program. The session is scheduled starting at 10 a.m. Monday in the Auxiliary Courtroom, 2700 Johnson St., in Greenville.
According to the Texas Historical Commission website, www.thc.texas.gov, the 86th Texas Legislature has allocated $25 million for the Texas Historic Courthouse Preservation Program (THCPP) for the FY 2020-21 biennium. Round XI funding offers program participants funding to restore the historic integrity of courthouses while upgrading the buildings to meet modern requirements. The focus for the current biennium is full restoration projects, not emergency grants or additional grants for projects previously funded.
Hunt County has a master plan which was accepted by the Texas Historical Commission in 2015 for the rehabilitation/restoration work at the courthouse. The proposal is to renovate and open up the fifth and sixth floors for courthouse space, to be combined with the shifting of offices from inside the courthouse to the Paul Mathews Exchange Building across the street, which the county purchased from the City of Greenville in November 2015.
During the “State Of The County” address as part of the Greenville Chamber of Commerce Quarterly Membership Luncheon earlier this month, Hunt County Judge Bobby Stovall said an estimate for the renovation came in at about $40 million.
Stovall said in the meantime the courthouse would be receiving replacement windows as the structure is prone to water leaks due to the existing windows. Since it is a historic landmark, the windows cannot automatically be replaced by newer and more energy-efficient ones, but the Hunt County Commissioners Court expects to issue a bid in the next 60-90 days.
