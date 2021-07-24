A final vote is planned Tuesday, in preparation for the return of a Texas Department of Public Safety Driver’s License office in Greenville.
The Hunt County Commissioners Court also intends to award the contract for the project during Tuesday’s regular session, scheduled to start at 10 a.m. in the Auxiliary Courtroom, 2700 Johnson Street in Greenville. The session will be open to the public and also conducted via telephone and/or video conference and streamed at www.huntcounty.net/page/hunt.health_services
The commissioners are scheduled to approve a formal Interlocal Cooperation Contract with the Texas Department of Public Safety for a Driver’s License Office in the Hunt County Justice Center at 2801 Stuart Street.
County Civil Attorney Daniel Ray said the agreement was initially approved in June, but there was some language which needed to be worked out concerning payments for utilities at the center.
The commissioners are also scheduled Tuesday to award a contract for the renovations to the building for the new office. The Purchasing Department and The Evaluation Committee has recommended the award of the contract go to R.A. Ramos General Contractors Inc.
The project is expected to take a little more than two years to complete and cost an estimated $660,000 cost for the project, for the construction and lease of a drivers license office in the Hunt County Criminal Justice Center.
Former Hunt County Judge John Horn notified the DPS in February 2018 that the county would be needing the space used by the agency, which it had occupied rent free for more than 20 years. Horn said he received word of the closing on Aug. 20, 2018 the same day signs were posted on the office door announcing the closure.
