The Hunt County Commissioners Court intends today to receive the latest update on the county’s thoroughfare plan.
Edmund Haas, vice president and transportation planning manager for consultant engineers Freese & Nichols, is scheduled to present the information during the regular session, which starts at 10 a.m. in the Auxiliary Courtroom, 2700 Johnson St., in Greenville.
The session will be open to the public and also conducted via telephone and/or video conference and streamed at www.huntcounty.net/page/hunt.health_services.
Haas presented the most recent update of the plan during public meetings in July 2021.
Many of the proposed thoroughfares in the plan focused on expected growth to the west of Greenville and included several east/west routes compatible with projects already included under the county’s $24 million 2016 road bond package and TxDOT’s plan to expand Interstate 30 between the Rockwall and Hopkins county lines.
The Hunt County plan was designed to coordinate with similar plans already being adopted by cities in the county as well as plans and programs of adjacent counties and from TxDOT and the North Central Texas Council of Governments.
The Hunt County plan takes into account the county’s current growth of approximately 2% a year and a cumulative 20% or more through 2045.
The most recent update, as presented last summer, is available online at https://tinyurl.com/3w26ym65.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.