The Hunt County Commissioners Court will be taking a first look this morning at the coming fiscal year’s budget, which includes a significant reduction in the county’s property tax rate and also a boost in the amount paid to the county’s volunteer fire departments.
The commissioners are also expected to to sign off on the salaries for a handful of positions which are under the direction of the district court judges.
The Hunt County Commissioners Court will receive the budget during today’s regular session, scheduled to start at 10 a.m. in the Auxiliary Courtroom, 2700 Johnson Street in Greenville. The session will be open to the public and also conducted via telephone and/or video conference and streamed at www.huntcounty.net/page/hunt.health_services.
County Judge Bobby Stovall has proposed a Hunt County property tax rate of 42.8379 cents per $100 valuation for Fiscal Year 2021/22, which is a reduction of 3.8639 cents from the current tax rate of 46.7018 cents per $100 valuation.
If approved, it would represent the fourth straight year the rate has been reduced and would be a drop of more than 14 cents overall when compared to the 57.25 cents per $100 valuation which was in effect in 2004.
Even so, the budget is expected to include an increase in the amount the county provides to assist its volunteer fire departments.
The commissioners voted late last month to deny a petition which would have added a proposition to create an Emergency Services District for Hunt County on the November ballot.
Under a Fire Protection Agreement Contract between the commissioners' court and the members of the Hunt County Firefighters Association, each department receives a $2,400 monthly stipend from the county to assist with operating expenses. The departments also receive a stipend from the Hunt Memorial Hospital District, but supporters of the ESD have said the payments don’t come close to covering the expenses involved.
Stovall met with County Auditor Bruce Ballard about adding a measure to double the county’s stipend with the departments in next year’s budget, with the money coming from the county’s fund balance and not from any additional tax, but only if the departments provide detailed reports on how the funds are spent.
The commissioners are also set today to acknowledge an order signed by the district judges setting the salaries for the County Auditor, Assistant Auditors and District Court Reporters.
Additional information on the proposed budget and tax rate is available online at www.huntcounty.net/page/hunt.budget
